Arsenal in 'very advanced' talks for winger, but Bayern Munich could hijack deal - report

Bayern are willing to pay Dalian Yifang's €30 million valuation, according to SportBild.

Arsenal are believed to be very far down the line with regards to agreeing a fee for Carrasco, but it would still fall short of his club's initial valuation.

Bayern's financial outlay already stands at €118 million this summer, having acquired French fullbacks Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

But they are more than willing to spend another €85 million 'or more', as the report states.

Bayern will now wait on Sane's decision and Manchester City's reply.

