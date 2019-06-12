Arsenal in 'very advanced' talks for winger, but Bayern Munich could hijack deal - report
Arsenal's move for Yannick Carrasco could be scuppered by Bayern Munich if their pursuit of Leroy Sane fails
Bayern are willing to pay Dalian Yifang's €30 million valuation, according to SportBild.
Arsenal are believed to be very far down the line with regards to agreeing a fee for Carrasco, but it would still fall short of his club's initial valuation.
Bayern's financial outlay already stands at €118 million this summer, having acquired French fullbacks Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.
But they are more than willing to spend another €85 million 'or more', as the report states.
Bayern will now wait on Sane's decision and Manchester City's reply.
