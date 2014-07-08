Yattara extends Lyon stay until 2018
Promising Lyon striker Mohamed Yattara has extended his deal at the Stade de Gerland until 2018.
The Guinea international is yet to make his debut for the Rhone club, but scored 14 goals on loan at Ligue 2 side Angers last term.
Yattara's existing deal was due to expire in 2016, but Lyon chiefs were keen to tie the 20-year-old down long-term.
He gained top-flight experience with a temporary spell at Troyes in the 2012-13 campaign, scoring three times in 23 appearances.
Yattara will now return to a Lyon side shorn of their most experienced striker after Bafetimbi Gomis moved to Swansea City on a Bosman transfer.
With pre-season training under way, Yattara will compete with fellow academy graduates Alexandre Lacazette and Yassine Benzia for a spot in Hubert Fournier's attack next term.
