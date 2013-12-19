Yeboah set to join Gladbach from Brisbane

The 19-year-old has travelled to Europe to discuss terms with the Bundesliga side and will sign if he passes a medical.

Yeboah has made 11 appearances for the Roar over the past two seasons, with his only three starts coming this campaign.

The former Gold Coast youth forward has scored two goals this season, with both strikes spectacular at crucial times against Central Coast and the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Roar football director Ken Stead said he was excited about Yeboah's future and that he had the club's blessing to further his career abroad.

"As a club, we will not stand in the way of opportunities like this for our young players," Stead said.

"It's a great achievement for Brisbane Roar to see so many former players excelling in top leagues overseas and as part of the Socceroos.

"This new environment will allow Kwame to continually improve his game and further his youth and senior national team ambitions in the future."

Yeboah will be absent for Brisbane's A-League clash against Newcastle on Friday but will be available for the December 26 match against Sydney FC.