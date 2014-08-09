Yedlin in Europe amid Tottenham transfer talk
The Seattle Sounders confirmed right-back DeAndre Yedlin is in Europe negotiating a transfer to a "big club", amid interest from Tottenham.
Yedlin has been linked to Tottenham this week, with reports suggesting the Premier League side were close to signing the 21-year-old defender.
Talk of an imminent switch went into overdrive on Friday after the United States international was a noticeable absentee from Seattle's training session.
And Sounders general manager Adrian Hanauer said the in-demand full-back was meeting with a team abroad, though he is expected to be back in time for Sunday's clash against Houston Dynamo.
"He's visiting with a big club in Europe," Hanauer said following reports Yedlin arrived in London on Thursday to undergo a medical.
"Obviously we're not going to give out a lot of detail but we're working toward a potential transaction."
Hanauer also revealed the Sounders were negotiating a deal that would ensure Yedlin remains at CenturyLink Field for the remainder of the MLS season.
"This wouldn't be a deal where he would be transferred and immediately loaned back," he said.
"It would be a deal that would be constructed in a way that he could potentially be here through the year and potentially longer."
