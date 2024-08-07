You won't believe why these Champions League VAR officials have been removed from a Rangers game

By
published

Reports in Poland claim the two officials have had a night to forget ahead of a Champions League qualifier

Two VAR officials have reportedly found themselves in a spot of bother
Two VAR officials have reportedly found themselves in a spot of bother (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two UEFA officials were removed from Rangers’ Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv in Poland last night after reportedly spending the evening before the match in a ‘drunk tank’. 

The Scottish side drew 1-1 with the Ukraine team in their away leg which was played at a neutral venue in Lublin on Tuesday night, but not after VAR Bartosz Frankowski and assistant VAR Tomasz Musial were replaced at the last minute. 

Joe Mewis
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.