Who will present the BBC's new Champions League highlights show, following Gary Lineker snub?

Gary Lineker has continued his role as the face of the BBC’s football coverage at Euro 2024. Now 63, the former England striker is a veteran of the presenting game and a familiar face for football fans across the country.

But according to the Telegraph, Lineker will not be presenting the BBC’s new Champions League highlights show. The new programme will be shown on Wednesday evenings, with 16 shows scheduled throughout next season.

Lineker, though, was reportedly reluctant to travel to the BBC’s broadcast studios in Salford midweek given his busy schedule. Instead, he will focus on presenting Match of the Day and hosting The Rest Is Football podcast.

Who will present the BBC’s new Champions League highlights show?

Gabby Logan has been chosen as the presenter for the Champions League highlights show. She will lead the programme until at least 2027 after the BBC agreed a three-year deal to broadcast Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Lineker has 12 months remaining on his contract with the BBC and the Telegraph claim he was not given a formal offer to present the Champions League highlights. There is reportedly “uncertainty” surrounding his future after 25 years as a presenter for the BBC.

For now, though, Lineker will be focused on presenting the Euro 2024 final, with Spain facing one of England or Netherlands in Berlin on Sunday.

