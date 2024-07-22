Who has the TV rights for each competition this season?

With Euro 2024 firmly in the rearview mirror and teams now jetting out on moneyspinning pre-season tours, it's really not long until it all gets going again.

So while you're busy buying your new replica kit and drafting up your 2024/25 fantasy team, you may also want to check where you can watch your team's action this season to make sure you have the correct subscriptions for the year ahead.

The ever-changing world of broadcasting contracts means there are some significant changes for UK viewers this season, not least a huge bump in live EFL coverage and the BBC getting their hands on some new rights. FourFourTwo takes a look at where you can watch each of the major competitions this season.

VIDEO Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024

Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola poses with the Premier League trophy, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

This is the final year of Sky Sports’ current package, which sees them broadcasting 128 live matches this season. This will include the Saturday 5.30pm and 7.45pm slots, Sunday at 2pm and 4.30pm, plus Monday and Friday nights.

TNT will show 52 games this season, as they have rights to the Saturday 12.30pm slot, plus further midweek and weekend matches, while Prime Video have the final live package and will show all 10 matches from one midweek fixture programme and all 10 from the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

The BBC will continue to have the highlights until 2029, so Match of the Day will be on our screens as usual.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Cup

Chelsea will look to defend their WSL crown this season (Image credit: Andrew Couldridge)

Sky Sports will show 44 live matches from the Women’s Super League, with the BBC adding another 22 live games. The BBC will also show seven live games from the FA Women’s Cup, including both of the semi-finals and the final.

EFL Championship, League One, League Two

Leicester City players celebrate after winning promotion back to the Premier League in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s the first year of a huge new Sky Sports deal for the EFL, which will see a significant increase in live matches. The broadcaster will show 328 Championship games, 248 from League One, 248 from League Two, plus all play-off matches via their TV and streaming services.

ITV has highlights rights and they will also be broadcasting five live matches this season.

FA Cup

Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after Manchester United's win over Manchester City at Wembley in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FA Cup action in 2024/25 will again be split between the BBC and ITV, with the former showing 18 matches and the latter 20. Both companies will show the final, while S4C will also have selected matches involving Welsh sides.

EFL Cup and EFL Trophy

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players celebrate winning the Carabao Cup in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports will be showing every match in both competitions live this season. ITV will broadcast highlights, plus live coverage of one EFL Cup semi-final and the both finals.

National League

TNT Sports will again broadcast live coverage from the National League, including the play-offs and a weekly highlights package.

Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference

Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2024 UEFA Champions League final (Image credit: Alamy)

TNT Sports will again have the bulk of the action from the big European competitions, but there are some changes this season.

A total of 533 matches across the three major European tournaments will be shown live on TNT Sports, but we will also have 17 Champions League games live on Prime Video on a Tuesday night.

The BBC will show Champions League highlights for the first time this season, with a Wednesday night programme.

All of the finals will be available free to air on the Discovery+ app.

La Liga

Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wanting to keep an eye on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal this season, La Liga will be live on Premier Sports, with ITV also having ten live matches.

Bundesliga

Xabi Alonso applauds the Bayer Leverkusen fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane will go again in his quest for a major trophy under Vincent Kompany this season, as they look to derail a Bayer Leverkusen side that enjoyed an undefeated season under Xabi Alonso ast year. Sky Sports has the rights for live Bundlesiga coverage.

Serie A

Thiago Motta has taken over at Juventus

If Italian football is your thing, then TNT Sports have live Serie A right for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Ligue 1

The Kylian Mbappe era is over at PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports also have the rights to France’s Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain begin life after Mbappe by aiming to win a fourth straight title and 11th in 13 seasons.

Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The MLS enjoys a different calendar to European football, so you can catch the end of the current campaign, plus next season's action on Apple TV.

England matches

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate England's first goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))

ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of all of the England men’s national team’s World Cup qualifiers, Nations League clashes and friendlies this season as the post-Gareth Southgate era begins.

More stories

Euro 2024 & Copa America combined XI: Which players make it in?

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on verge of spectacular move to European giants: report

‘I left Chelsea for Liverpool after having my mind blown by Moneyball strategy’: Ex-England star opens up on decision to swap London for Merseyside