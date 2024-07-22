Who has the TV rights for each competition this season?
With less than a month until the new season starts, it's time to check which broadcasters you need to be subscribing to
With Euro 2024 firmly in the rearview mirror and teams now jetting out on moneyspinning pre-season tours, it's really not long until it all gets going again.
So while you're busy buying your new replica kit and drafting up your 2024/25 fantasy team, you may also want to check where you can watch your team's action this season to make sure you have the correct subscriptions for the year ahead.
The ever-changing world of broadcasting contracts means there are some significant changes for UK viewers this season, not least a huge bump in live EFL coverage and the BBC getting their hands on some new rights. FourFourTwo takes a look at where you can watch each of the major competitions this season.
Premier League
This is the final year of Sky Sports’ current package, which sees them broadcasting 128 live matches this season. This will include the Saturday 5.30pm and 7.45pm slots, Sunday at 2pm and 4.30pm, plus Monday and Friday nights.
TNT will show 52 games this season, as they have rights to the Saturday 12.30pm slot, plus further midweek and weekend matches, while Prime Video have the final live package and will show all 10 matches from one midweek fixture programme and all 10 from the Boxing Day round of fixtures.
The BBC will continue to have the highlights until 2029, so Match of the Day will be on our screens as usual.
Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Cup
Sky Sports will show 44 live matches from the Women’s Super League, with the BBC adding another 22 live games. The BBC will also show seven live games from the FA Women’s Cup, including both of the semi-finals and the final.
EFL Championship, League One, League Two
It’s the first year of a huge new Sky Sports deal for the EFL, which will see a significant increase in live matches. The broadcaster will show 328 Championship games, 248 from League One, 248 from League Two, plus all play-off matches via their TV and streaming services.
ITV has highlights rights and they will also be broadcasting five live matches this season.
FA Cup
FA Cup action in 2024/25 will again be split between the BBC and ITV, with the former showing 18 matches and the latter 20. Both companies will show the final, while S4C will also have selected matches involving Welsh sides.
EFL Cup and EFL Trophy
Sky Sports will be showing every match in both competitions live this season. ITV will broadcast highlights, plus live coverage of one EFL Cup semi-final and the both finals.
National League
TNT Sports will again broadcast live coverage from the National League, including the play-offs and a weekly highlights package.
Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference
TNT Sports will again have the bulk of the action from the big European competitions, but there are some changes this season.
A total of 533 matches across the three major European tournaments will be shown live on TNT Sports, but we will also have 17 Champions League games live on Prime Video on a Tuesday night.
The BBC will show Champions League highlights for the first time this season, with a Wednesday night programme.
All of the finals will be available free to air on the Discovery+ app.
La Liga
If you’re wanting to keep an eye on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal this season, La Liga will be live on Premier Sports, with ITV also having ten live matches.
Bundesliga
Harry Kane will go again in his quest for a major trophy under Vincent Kompany this season, as they look to derail a Bayer Leverkusen side that enjoyed an undefeated season under Xabi Alonso ast year. Sky Sports has the rights for live Bundlesiga coverage.
Serie A
If Italian football is your thing, then TNT Sports have live Serie A right for the upcoming 2024/25 season.
Ligue 1
TNT Sports also have the rights to France’s Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain begin life after Mbappe by aiming to win a fourth straight title and 11th in 13 seasons.
Major League Soccer
The MLS enjoys a different calendar to European football, so you can catch the end of the current campaign, plus next season's action on Apple TV.
England matches
ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of all of the England men’s national team’s World Cup qualifiers, Nations League clashes and friendlies this season as the post-Gareth Southgate era begins.
