Young Celtic fan wins goal of the month award

The Celtic fan netted at the interval of the Scottish champions' trip to New Douglas Park, receiving rapturous applause from the travelling supporters and the home contingent, and his effort earned him 97 per cent of the public vote for the award.

Beatty, who has Down's syndrome, was a guest of the hosts for the fixture last month.

Goals from Adam Matthews and Liam Henderson settled the match in Celtic's favour, but it was Beatty's strike that won the plaudits.

Martin Beatty, the boy's father, said: "Not many of us get to live our dreams and Jay is getting to live all our dreams.

"Thank you to everyone for making this possible - we are so grateful and proud."