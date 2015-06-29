Youngsters to get chance on US tour - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal will give Manchester United's youngsters a chance to stake their claim for a first-team spot on the club's upcoming tour of the United States.

United will return to America next month to play in the International Champions Cup, a tournament that they won in 2014.

Mexican side America and San Jose Earthquakes of MLS will provide the opposition for United, as will UEFA Champions League winners Barcelona and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The calibre of opposition may be high but Van Gaal, who steered United back into the Champions League in his first season in charge, is planning to utilise the depth in his squad.

"You always get chances, especially in pre-season, and if you grab that chance then maybe you get the possibility to join our first-team squad next season," Van Gaal told United's official website.

"I shall take a lot of youngsters with us to the USA and they have the chance to show themselves and then we shall wait and observe how they can develop."