Zaha deserves England call up - Pardew

Wilfried Zaha deserves a place in the England squad, according to Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

The winger has two caps to his name for the national side, but the last came back in 2013 in a 3-2 victory over Scotland.

But the 24-year-old has impressed this season for a Palace side just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Zaha has scored one goal and contributed five assists in 11 games, leading Pardew to push for him to be handed a chance to shine on the international stage again.

"I think Wilf is hoping that England come for him," Pardew said. "Personally, I think he's done more than enough to warrant a place.

"Even during this run his defensive work has been good, the assists are starting to rack up.

"The ball's in England's court. He had a chance at junior level, but not enough at senior."

One player who has been unable to make an impact for Palace, who visit Swansea City on Saturday, this season is Loic Remy.

Remy joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August, but has yet to make an appearance for the club after picking a thigh injury early into his spell.

And the Frenchman is set for at least another two weeks on the sidelines following a setback, with Pardew saying: "Loic has picked up a different injury. It's the calf [this time]. That's a disappointment."