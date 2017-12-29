Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward's future

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been given assurances that the club's in-form forward Wilfried Zaha will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Palace were beaten 3-2 at home by Arsenal on Thursday to end a run of eight Premier League games without defeat, leaving Hodgson's men a point above the relegation zone.

Zaha's performances have played a key role in Palace's resurgence under Hodgson, leading to the 25-year-old being linked to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hodgson indicated earlier this month that he could not guarantee Zaha's future, but the former England manager has now been informed the Ivory Coast international will not be sold.

"I have assurances from the club owners and chairman, Steve Parish, that [Zaha leaving] is not going to happen," Hodgson told Palace's official website.

"We want to keep all the players we have got and ideally want to add to the squad in the January transfer window to strengthen even more.

"We are not too concerned about any rumours which might circulate because he is going nowhere."

Tough game & another test on Sunday but we’ll keep fighting December 29, 2017

Zaha's four Premier League goals have helped Palace to move away from the bottom three, with Hodgson delighted with the player's impact.

"Wilfried has been absolutely excellent for us in this recent good run we have had and of course he is the iconic Crystal Palace player, having been with us for so many years and being a local hero," Hodgson added.

"He is doing everything he can to try and keep us out of the relegation zone and he is going to have to keep producing those type of performances for many more games because we have a long fight ahead of us."