Zaha as good as Ibrahimovic and Cavani, says Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye heaped praise on Crystal Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha, claiming the former Manchester United winger has the quality to fit in at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Zaha has put a nightmare spell at United behind him as he prepares to face his old club in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The 23-year-old made just two Premier League appearances for United in 2013-14 before returning to boyhood club Palace two years ago.

Zaha has regained his best form, impressing ex-PSG midfielder Cabaye, who believes the Englishman would not be out of place alongside the likes of now former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

"For me Wilfried is an unbelievable player. He has a big, big talent and is still young," Cabaye said.

"I don't know what happened at that time [United] but I'm just happy to have Wilf in the team. He can make a difference on the pitch and is very important to us."

Cabaye added: "He has that quality [to play at PSG].

"He is still young, so is going to learn again and again. Hopefully for him he will get in the England squad soon, after the Euros maybe, and if he is still playing at this level it is a chance for us."