Zanetti has faith in Mancini and Inter
Inter legend Javier Zanetti believes the side can return to winning ways under the leadership of head coach Roberto Mancini.
During Mancini's first spell in charge at San Siro, Inter won three successive Serie A titles as well as the Coppa Italia twice.
Following the sacking of Walter Mazzarri last month, Mancini returned and has won one of his first three matches - a 2-1 success over Dnipro in the UEFA Europa League.
Sunday saw Mancini's men go down 4-2 at Roma, but Zanetti, made vice-president after retiring at the end of last season following 19 years as a player at Inter, believes the club are in safe hands.
"I saw an Inter side that will certainly grow," he told the club's official website.
"We played a great team in Roma, who've been strong for a good while now. We should build on the positives we showed on Sunday.
"I believe that Mancini and the lads will do a great job. As a club, it's our job to be prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure the season is a success.
"There are three matches left until the [winter] break, at which point we'll sit down with Mancini.
"We'll evaluate what's needed in order to ensure that we keep growing."
