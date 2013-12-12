Zanetti urges Inter to make Lavezzi move

Zanetti revealed he would love to see his Argentine compatriot join the San Siro giants in January and become new president Erick Thohir's first signing.

Lavezzi has made 19 appearances for PSG this season but has scored just twice as he competes for a place in the club's attack alongside stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura.

Speculation has linked former Napoli man Lavezzi with a switch to Inter and Zanetti has urged the club to make the deal happen.

He told the club's official website: "Lavezzi? No, I haven’t heard from him.

"Would I like it if he came to Inter? I think any team would be happy to get him."

Inter lie fourth in the Serie A table but are thought in the market for a forward to partner Rodrigo Palacio with Diego Milito still to regain full fitness and youngsters Mauro Icardi and Ishak Belfodil lacking experience.