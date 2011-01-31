Zaragoza sign Da Silva from Sunderland

The centre-back, who turns 31 on Tuesday, has won over 60 caps for his country and played at the World Cup finals in South Africa last year.

He joined Sunderland from Toluca in 2009 but had only made three appearances for the Premier League club this season.

Zaragoza, who are coached by former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre, lie 15th in La Liga four points above the relegation places.