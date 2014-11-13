Zarate rubbishes reports over Hammers exit

The Argentine striker's future was called into question when quotes attributed to his agent surfaced stating that the 27-year-old has become frustrated at being played out of position by Sam Allardyce and could seek pastures new.

Zarate on Thursday reacted by revealing he does not have an agent and has no plans to leave the London outfit.

He tweeted: "According to recent news articles i would like to inform that I have no agent and I never said that I wanted to leave West Ham.

"If that would happen it would be because a joint decision of the club and myself. The most important thing is that West Ham will keep progressing. The manager is doing a great job and has my full support!

"Come on you irons !!!!!!"

Zarate joined West Ham from Velez Sarsfield in May on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.