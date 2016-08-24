Zaza agent confirms Napoli talks but rules out loan move

The father and agent of Juventus striker Simone Zaza has confirmed that talks have been held over a move to Napoli.

The Italy international is expected to leave the Serie A champions before the transfer window closes on August 31, with €90million signing Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala all ahead of him in the pecking order in Turin.

Reports have claimed that Napoli have seen a €28million bid accepted for the 25-year-old, and his father Antonio says the interest from Maurizio Sarri is "serious".

"Yes, it's true that we spoke to the sporting director [Cristiano] Giuntoli at length yesterday," he told calciomercato.com.

"Napoli are willing to get serious about Simone. It's an option we're looking at very carefully. We're waiting for Napoli."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic confirmed on Tuesday that the Premier League side are interested in a loan deal for Zaza, but his father insists that he will only leave Juve on a permanent transfer and would prefer to remain in Italy.

"West Ham have been following him for a long time, they're a great club, but I have to stress one thing: if Simone leaves Juventus, he will only do so outright. We're not going to accept a loan," he said.

"Simone has always said he wants to stay in Italy. AC Milan have other problems to solve right now, so there was never anything with them."