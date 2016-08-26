Zaza set to join West Ham, confirms Bilic

Juventus striker Simone Zaza is on the brink of signing for West Ham, manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed.

The Italy international saw a move to Wolfsburg break down earlier this month, but is now set for the Premier League after the clubs agreed a fee, which reports suggest will be worth £24million.

West Ham have been hunting for a big-name attacker in the transfer market and hope Zaza will fit the bill, with forwards Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew struggling with injury.

"With the Zaza situation, it looks very likely to happen and should happen today," Bilic said on Friday at his pre-match media conference ahead of the game at Manchester City on Sunday.

"As far as I know the deal is agreed between the clubs.

"The personal terms are also agreed and he is due in London today, so we hope it will be done.

"It's very positive and is a boost. We've been trying for a long time now to get a top-quality striker and he was always mentioned.

"With strikers, we are short now because of injuries but those players will come back - some of them very soon."

Zaza spent last season at Juventus after signing from Sassuolo, but only started five Serie A matches.

The 25-year-old has won 14 caps for his country and played three times at Euro 2016, infamously missing a penalty in their quarter-final shoot-out defeat to Germany after a bizarre run-up.

Following West Ham's Europa League exit at the hands of Astra on Thursday, Bilic praised Zaza and revealed he had tried to sign him prior to him joining Juve.

Bilic said: "He's a top player and I like him. I was here last year so it tells you everything and we were in contact with him last year, but it didn't happen then."