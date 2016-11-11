Zaza's agent hints at Napoli interest
Simone Zaza has endured a tough start to life in the Premier League and his agent has refused to rule out a swift return to Serie A.
Simone Zaza's father and agent has described the Premier League as "another world" and refused to rule out a move to Napoli for his son.
The Italy striker joined West Ham from Juventus in August on a €5million season-long loan deal with a permanent fee of €20m automatically triggered after 14 Premier League appearances this season, plus a further €3m in additional payments.
Zaza has yet to score in nine games across all competitions - seven coming in the English top flight - under Slaven Bilic and his father Antonio admits it is taking him longer than expected to find his feet in east London.
He told Corriere dello Sport: "At first you have to acclimatise and he is getting to grips with a new experience.
"But it is entirely different, it's another world."
Reports in Italy have suggested Napoli are ready to offer the 25-year-old an escape route in January and Antonio Zaza hinted it would be an interesting option.
He added: "So far I have not been contacted by any club but it someone approached me, of course I would listen. I am available to all."
Asked if that included Napoli, he said: "How could it be otherwise. Napoli is Napoli."
Napoli are on the look-out for a short-term solution to cover for the injured Arkadiusz Milik, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on international duty with Poland in October.
