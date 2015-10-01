Zaza's Euro vision has sights set on France

Simone Zaza is determined to be part of Italy's squad for Euro 2016, despite his lack of playing time at Juventus so far this season.

The forward has found it tough to force his way into Massimiliano Allegri's side since joining the Italian champions from Sassuolo during the close-season.

However, he has still managed to score twice in his limited time on the field, including netting the second goal in Juventus' 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Yet the lack of action for his club could impact heavily on Zaza's dream of playing in France next summer, though he insists he will remain "awake and alert" for when he gets his chance with the national side.

"It’s definitely one of my goals this year," Zaza told Sky Sport Italia

"There are so many goals with Juve - to win the league, go deep in the Champions League, and then there's the European Championships with the national team in June.

"It’s normal that I want to be there. I'm aware that if you don't play, then you won't have that match sharpness, so when you go to the national team you might not be ready.

"I'll always play with my head up, always awake and alert, because I want to be part of the national team.”