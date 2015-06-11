Zenga set to be unveiled as Sampdoria boss

New Sampdoria head coach Walter Zenga will be unveiled to the media on Friday as he prepares to take the reins following Sinisa Mihajlovic's exit.

Mihajlovic left the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris at the conclusion of last season, with the Serb linked with taking over at Napoli or Milan.

And Sampdoria have moved quickly to appoint ex-goalkeeper and Italy international Zenga.

The former Palermo and Catania boss will begin his tenure on Friday with UEFA Europa League football to look forward to in his first season at the helm.

Sampdoria finished seventh in Serie A last season, but secured European football thanks to rivals Genoa failing to earn a UEFA licence.