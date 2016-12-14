Zidane backs 'Madrid's greatest' Ronaldo to win fifth Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's greatest player and will win a fifth Ballon d'Or, according to head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Portugal captain won the prestigious individual prize for the fourth time on Monday after beating long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who finished in second place.

The 31-year-old became Madrid's record goalscorer last October before going on to win the Champions League, Euro 2016 and the UEFA Super Cup in what he described as the best season of his career.

And Zidane does not believe it is unfair to consider Ronaldo as the best player to have played for the club.

"He has amazing motivation. He always wants to win, even in friendly games or in training," Zidane said on Wednesday.

"Any player could come to Real Madrid and they will never achieve what he has. It's not an exaggeration to say he is the best in Madrid's history.

"And the four Ballons d'Or - chapeau. I think he'll win it again."

Madrid are preparing for their Club World Cup semi-final against Club America in Yokohama as they look to end 2016 by claiming a second world title in three seasons.

Midfielder Casemiro says the players are desperate to win the trophy to cap a superb first year in charge for Zidane.

"It has huge importance for us. Real Madrid play every competition to win," he said.

"The fans are getting behind us really well, although we're very focused on the competition.

"I feel good, I've played a few matches. I'm at one hundred per cent, just like the other players.

"We want to finish the year well with this competition. We've had a great year and we have to win. We're humble but we always play to win."