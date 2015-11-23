Zidane dismisses replacing Benitez at Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has dismissed talk of him replacing Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid head coach following the humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Barcelona.

Real were crushed by their title rivals at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to heap more pressure on the under-fire Benitez.

Despite impressive form to the start of his tenure at the club, supporters are unhappy with Benitez's defensive approach, with back-to-back league defeats for the first time in 14 months further weakening his position.

However, Zidane - coach of Real's reserve team - denied he was in line to replace the Spaniard at the helm after his side drew 0-0 against Barakaldo.

"I am the coach of the Castilla [reserves]. Benitez is the first-team coach and things are fine as well," he said.

"I'm happy with what we've done today with the Castilla against a difficult rival.

"I stayed to train the Castilla. Last year I went away with the feeling that something was missing for me. I am stubborn and when the objective is not fulfilled it is necessary to do it."

The French World Cup winner, who spent five seasons with the La Liga giants, admits he is still in the infant stages of his managerial career and is not looking too far ahead.

"I have a lot to learn but a trainer is never [fully] prepared," Zidane added.

"I am doing this, like a player, little by little. I do no rush anything. The present is Castilla and we are going to continue like that."