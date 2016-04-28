Zidane does not like James, claims Valderrama
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not like James Rodriguez, according to Colombia great Carlos Valderrama.
Former Colombia international Carlos Valderrama claims countryman James Rodriguez is not liked by Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
James has found game time hard to come by in 2015-16 after suffering a muscle injury early in the season.
The attacking midfielder has started just one of Madrid's last five games, sitting out of their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Wolfsburg and the semi-final first leg at Manchester City.
Valderrama, the most-capped Colombia player of all-time, believes Zidane is not a fan of James.
"Even if he scores three, four or five goals, Zidane won't put him on [to play]," the 54-year-old said via Periscope.
"James is a player that he does not like.
"[Carlo] Ancelotti put him on and he played well, and then later with [Rafael] Benitez, but not with Zidane.
"So we do not understand what is happening with him."
James, a €75million signing from Monaco in 2014, has four years left on his contract in the Spanish capital.
