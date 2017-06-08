Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas says head coach Zinedine Zidane has instilled him with a huge amount of confidence.

The 30-year-old's form came under scrutiny at times during the 2016-17 season and Madrid are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement in the number one spot.

Manchester United's David de Gea has been heavily linked, although reports in England and Spain have suggested that he will not be leaving this year, while AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma is another rumoured target.

But Navas, who missed the first few weeks of the season with an Achilles problem before claiming his starting spot back for the remainder of the campaign, insists that Zidane has made him feel at ease with life at Santiago Bernabeu.

"I started the season injured and it took a lot out of me to recover. I had every intention of making it easier but it wasn't like that," he told a news conference ahead of Costa Rica's World Cup qualifier with Panama.

"Now, I feel really strong on a sporting and spiritual level and I'm happy with the titles we won because they're not easy.

"Confidence is always important. I always have to thank the people who supported me. I must say thank you to Zidane and one way of showing gratitude is to play the best possible so that his decisions are backed up.

"Everyone likes to have people who support you in tough moments."

Navas made 41 appearances in all competitions as Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup, LaLiga and the Champions League.