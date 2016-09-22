Zidane: I am not worried about Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted he is not worried about Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portugal international's failure to find the net in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Ronaldo missed Madrid's UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla and the first two games of their campaign in LaLiga due to the knee injured he suffered at Euro 2016.

But he made his comeback in the 5-2 win over Osasuna before leading Madrid to a 2-1 Champions League victory over Sporting CP, scoring in each game.

The 31-year-old did not find the net against Villarreal as Madrid dropped points for the first time this season, but Zidane sees no reason for concern.

"With regards to Cristiano, he was an important player for us against Villarreal, as he always is," Zidane told reporters.

"I am not worried if he does not score. It is important that he is out there on the pitch for us. I am worried when he is not out on the pitch.

"The most important thing for him is to regain his form, because he will always get you goals. He is always keen to get his name on the scoresheet."