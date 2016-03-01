Zidane insists he is improving but remains unsure of Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane insists he is improving every day as Real Madrid head coach, but admits he is none the wiser as to his future beyond this season.

Madrid legend Zidane was promoted to the top job in January to replace Rafael Benitez, who lasted just seven months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid have failed to close the gap on leaders Barcelona in La Liga and a 1-0 defeat to city rivals Atletico on Saturday left them 12 points off the summit in third.

Zidane stated in the aftermath of the game that changes in the close-season are inevitable and that his own position is sure to come under scrutiny.

But the 43-year-old says he is refusing to look too far ahead and his immediate thoughts are on Wednesday's trip to Levante.

"The most important thing is today and I'm very happy, working and improving every day. When I arrived everything was nice, now we lose a game and everything is dark," he said.

"My interest is to work with the group and I know we're going to move things forward. Nothing else worries me. I don't know what will happen in three months.

"We're focused on what's coming up. Things have happened, and they always do in this club. The most important thing is to be together, united and think about the game [with Levante].

"At the end of the season there may or may not be changes, but we're only thinking about giving our best and we have the obligations to do so for our fans."

Zidane also leapt to the defence of attacking midfielders James Rodriguez and Isco, who have faced criticism over their performances in recent matches.

"What I want is for players to give 100 per cent," he added. "I have to find solutions for James to play better, for Pepe, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, everyone not just James or Isco.

"I've spoken with him [James], he's doing his work and trying to give the most. They train well but sometimes things don't work out. We can't blame anyone, I'm not blaming him."