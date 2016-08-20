Zidane: Real Madrid will not sign anyone unless we sell someone first

Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid will not make any signings before the end of the transfer window unless they sell someone first.

The European champions have had a quiet off-season, although they did bring back Alvaro Morata from Juventus and saw Marco Asensio return from his loan spell with Espanyol.

Zidane is adamant he is happy with the squad he has, though, and has all but ruled out any new arrivals.

"If nobody leaves, there will not be any new additions," Zidane said at a news conference.

"It is impossible. But the truth is that I am happy with the squad I have."

Madrid get their LaLiga season underway on Sunday when they travel to Real Sociedad and Zidane expects a difficult match.

"We have had a good pre-season. All the players are keen to get started. It will be a difficult year, but we are ready to fight for it," he added.

"We know that it is important to start well. Real Sociedad will be a difficult opponent. We will see what happens.

"We all know the demands at this club are very high. I am happy with the players I have. We have a good squad and it's up to the players to show that time and time again.

"It will be a very demanding season. LaLiga is our main goal, because that's where you have to be very consistent."