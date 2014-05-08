Zidane refutes Real Madrid exit rumours
Zinedine Zidane has dismissed speculation that he is to leave Real Madrid to take up his first coaching position at the end of the season.
The legendary Frenchman is currently working as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real following a glittering playing career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, UEFA Champions League and domestic titles in Italy and Spain.
Zidane has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland in recent weeks, with Monaco and former club Bordeaux both thought to be interested in acquiring his services.
However, the 41-year-old insists that he has not had contact with any club about the possibility of taking over as coach.
"As always, everyone is talking a lot," Zidane told L'Equipe. "And as always, I am compelled to respond.
"I have not had contact, even remotely, with Monaco, as I've heard. In short, I have not had contact with anyone.
"I'm under contract to Real Madrid, I'm with Real and my priority is Real, the league and the Champions League final. Full stop."
