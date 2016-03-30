Zidane the right man for Madrid - Morientes

Zinedine Zidane is the right man to lead Real Madrid forward, according to former Spain striker Fernando Morientes.

Zidane took over as Madrid coach at the start of January following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, who lasted just seven months in the role.

The Frenchman had spent time as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant on the Madrid bench before taking over the Castilla side in the Segunda Division B.

Morientes, who played with Zidane between 2001 and 2005, believes the 43-year-old has what it takes to succeed as a manager.

"I think he was the best player I've seen, or that I've had the opportunity to play with in a team. And not just that, but when I played against him, when I played against him for Spain against France," Morientes told Omnisport.

"He's a football legend and it was a pleasure to watch him play. Then, as a team-mate, he was great, with very clear ideas, he was introverted in some situations, but I think very capable for the route that he's chosen, which is to coach."

The Spaniard added: "He's trained with the academy at Real Madrid, but I think his best training was what he had as a football player, at an extreme level, with the French national team and the clubs he's been with.

"I think it's great experience, it's like a Masters for a coach, everything he's experienced.

"For sure there are others who have more experience as a coach but they haven't experienced like him, and as I said there are situations you experience as a player that give you examples to help you take decisions."