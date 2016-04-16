Zidane wants Madrid to be ready for Barca slip-up

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has urged his team to remain vigilant in the Liga title race after Saturday's emphatic 5-1 thumping of Getafe left them just one point behind faltering leaders Barcelona.

The reigning champions had looked like easing to a successful defence of their crown this term, but defeats to Madrid and Real Sociedad have allowed Zidane's side and Atletico Madrid to close in.

Madrid made light work of their city neighbours Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with Karim Benzema, Isco, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo all getting on the scoresheet to cut the deficit to just a single point.

Barcelona host Valencia on Sunday as they look to extend the gap again, but with Luis Enrique's men hitting patchy form, Zidane has told his players to be ready to pounce on any further slip-ups.

"We are doing our work, the players know that La Liga is important," he told reporters, Madrid having also progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with a tie against Manchester City to come.

"Today we will go to bed just one point behind.

"Today from the start we showed we wanted to do well, all of the players played a professional, fantastic game, respecting our opponents.

"I don't know when Barcelona or Atletico might slip up. We will watch their games, but the most important thing is what we do ourselves."

Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has faith that Los Blancos can go all the way in La Liga and the Champions League but reminded his team-mates nothing less than total focus will suffice.

He said: "We were very serious in our approach, and I've always said that we won't lower our [guard] in the league.

"We're close [to the end of the season] and we know that we can go all the way with the chance of winning both titles if we do our job well.

"We must never lose faith and always go forward. We must win our remaining games and fight for the trophies on offer.

"Sometimes we tend to relax after a Champions League game, but the team are aware of what they're playing for. This is what we want, and we're very happy with today's work."