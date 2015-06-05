Zidane wants Pogba at Real
Juventus and Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane says Paul Pogba should make the move to the Spanish capital if he decides to leave the Italian champions.
Pogba has been a driving force behind Juve's domestic dominance and has been constantly linked with a move away in recent months, with Real among the potential suitors.
And Zidane - who coaches Real's Castilla side - says Pogba would represent a smart acquisition for the 10-time European champions.
"I don't know where he will end up, I have no information," the former France international told Radio Monte Carlo.
"Pogba has the quality to play wherever he wants. Now, if he has to leave Juventus... I adore Real Madrid and the best players play here, so I think it would be good for him to come.
"But this is not a current issue right now. He has incredible potential."
Pogba will hope to enhance his reputation in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Real's rivals Barcelona in Berlin.
