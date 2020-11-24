Zinnbauer happy with competition in Pirates squad

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer had admitted that it will take time for the new players to settle in at the club, but he is happy at the healthy competition that is developing in the squad.

The Sea Robbers made a number new signing ahead of the new season, while several players were also released from the club as Zinnbauer looked to freshen things up at Mayfair.

The Buccaneers now have a squad of 29 players with the transfer window closing next week and after strengthening across the park Zinnbauer is pleased with the competitiveness in the squad.

"You see the squad this season, we need a little time for the new players [to settle in]. In the two weeks [of the FIFA break], we could not work with all players because they were away with their national teams, but we have a lot of players," Zinnbauer told the media.

"Next week, I hope we have Gaba [Mhango] coming back, then we have Jean-Marc [Makusu], we have [Bongani] Sam coming back.

"We also have some players that are not on the bench at the moment but they have to wait for their chances, like [Kabelo] Dlamini also.

"We have so many players now that we can choose [from] for games, and this is a competition and it's just what we want. We want a fight for places in the squad and starting line-up.

"In this time we know not all players are ready, we know it, but you know it was a pre-season for three weeks and then there was a national break, and now another international break; we cannot work [normally like this]. We are not the only ones in the league but we improve this."