Zinnbauer: I’m happy with the result

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left deflated after his side played out to a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium over the weekend.

The Birds opened the scoring in the 15th minute through an own goal by Thulani Hlatshwayo after which substitute Tshegotatso Mabasa netted a 75th minute equaliser to earn his side a point.

The result left the Buccaneers in fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings with 39 points from 23 matches and Swallows in fifth with 38 points after as many matches.

However, Zinnbauer felt that his side should have walked away with maximum points as he was left frustrated with the final result.

'Difficult, the first chance of the opponent was the own goal. It’s not easy to come back against the deep block in the first half, but we came back,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV in his post-match interview.

'We had a post shot, we had other chances, we could have got the equaliser earlier, we [could have gone] ahead.

'In the second half it's the same. We dominate completely the game. Yes they have counter-attacks, but that’s normal if you need a goal.

'We didn’t make the equaliser and then stay (defensive), no, we go forward and we want the next goal. And we have also the next opportunities to score, a lot.

'That’s the reason why I cannot say I’m happy (with the result). The performance was very good, but the result is not enough for this performance which we have today, normally you get three points.

'There was not a conditioning aspect today. They were not tired, they wanted to go forward and win the game and this is the right direction to what we must go.

'But I say it again, normally for this performance, you have to get the three points,' he concluded.