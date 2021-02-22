Zinnbauer pleased with Tshobeni's showing against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was pleased with midfielder Azola Tshobeni's impressive performance during their victory over Jwaneng Galaxy this past Sunday.

Linda Mntambo scored the only goal of the game as Pirates went on to secure a 1-0 victory over Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup group-stage playoff second-leg clash at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers will now advance to the group stages of the continental competition after claiming a 4-0 aggregate win over the Botswana side over the two-legged fixture.

Zinnbauer was pleased to see his side advance in the competition for the first time since 2015, but also reserved special praise for 18-year-old Tshobeni, who handled his own against Galaxy.

'I think the result is deserved and we had some players on the field who get minutes, and it's also good for us to get more information about the players,' the German told the media.

'They were good – defensive good and offensive good. We are happy we come in the next group.'

He added: 'For me, it's always important that the players get new information, that they get experience. That is for me as a coach important, that they get more input.

'For young players like Azola, he make a very good game. He gets the next step or he has a small step forward, like in defence.

'I remember in the duel in midfield, I think the player [Galaxy midfielder Gape Mohutsiwa] is close to 1,90m [tall]. And Azola won the duel and this is for me good to see.

'Young players getting international games will improve them and that's important.'