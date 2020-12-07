Zinnbauer praise Pule's showing against CT City

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer praised Vincent Pule's performance against Cape Town City after earning his side a point at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Pule cancelled out goals from Mduduzi Mdantsane and Abbubaker Mobara to earn the Buccaneers a point after coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against the Citizens.

The result sees the Buccaneers drop down to fourth place on 10 points - four adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns - while the Citizens are just one point Pirates in fifth place.

The 28-year-old winger has now managed to find the back of the net on three occasions and has already featured in eight appearances across all competitions for Pirates missing just one game so far this season.

'Pule, you saw he scored. Last week he was not in the team and he had a very good performance. As a winger or as a striker you need goals and he had a very good game,' Zinnbauer told journalists after the game.

'He’s always defending and attacking and fighting for the squad and for himself, and that is what we need.'

Orlando Pirates will now turn their attention to their MTN8 final clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 6pm.