Zinnbauer provides update on Monare

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has provided an update on midfielder Thabang Monare after he was involved in a head collision.

Pirates were forced to make a substitution late in the first half following a head collision between teammates Monare and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

The Soweto giants then brought on Linda Mntambo on for Monare, who was stretchered off and rushed to hospital for assessment.

Zinnbauer admits that both Monare and Ndlovu are ‘feeling fine’ after their ‘very crazy accident’.

‘He feels in the moment fine, I'm happy it's not more than what you see from the outside,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘It was a very crazy accident and I'm happy both players [are fine]. Ndlovu had a cut, Monare had nothing, I hope the night is good and he feels well in the morning.’

Pirates will be hoping Monare recovers in time for their upcoming clash with Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff clash on Sunday.

WATCH: Thabang Monare'S head collision with Siphesihle Ndlovu