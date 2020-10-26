Zinnbauer: We’re always expecting three points

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is expecting maximum points in their next DStv Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to bounce back after playing out to a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates will now play host to Stellies on Wednesday and Zinnbauer will expect nothing but a win and all three points.

'We’re expecting always three points, we have a home game now but we know Stellenbosch is a good team, they have good pressing and they can play counter-attack,' Zinnbauer told the media.

'I don’t forget the game in the bubble, it was a very difficult game for us in the first 15 minutes. But these are the things that we have to work on now.'

Orlando Pirates against Stellenbosch FC kicks off at 7:30pm.