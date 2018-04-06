Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings
The LA Kings' NHL game with the Minnesota Wild gave Zlatan Ibrahimovic his latest chance to bask in being the city's new sporting hero.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued to make waves in Los Angeles on Thursday as NHL team the LA Kings joked they could use the striker's talents on the ice.
Ibrahimovic enjoyed a dream debut for LA Galaxy last weekend, coming off the bench to smash home a spectacular long-range equaliser before heading the winner in a breathless 4-3 comeback win over LAFC in their inaugural derby encounter.
Basking in being talk of the town, the 36-year-old former Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star attended the Kings' 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.
He took part in a kickabout with some of the Kings players beforehand and, during a tense finish to the game, Ibrahimovic was asked for his assistance.
When a soccer superstar wants to juggle with you, you don't turn him down.Come see with the this Sunday for LA Kings Night >> April 6, 2018
GO KINGS GO! April 6, 2018
"Hey, Ibra, thing you could get some skates on and help us finish out the end of this game? #GoKingsGo," read a tweet from LA Kings' official account.
Hey , think you could get some skates on and help us finish out the end of this game? April 6, 2018
Ibrahimovic has dubbed himself a "Lion" and was also able to make acquaintance with another of his kind – Kings' mascot Bailey.
Just a lion showing another lion around Nice to meet you April 6, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.