Zoet replaces injured Vermeer in Dutch squad

Netherlands have drafted in Jeroen Zoet as a replacement for injured goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Wales and Germany.

Zoet had been overlooked by Netherlands coach Danny Blind in the initial 24-man squad, but the PSV keeper comes in for Feyenoord counterpart Vermeer, who is struggling with a groin injury.

The 24-year-old Zoet made his debut against Kazakhstan in October as a late substitute for Tim Krul in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Zoet was also in goal in Netherlands' 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic last month.

Netherlands make their way to Cardiff to face Wales on Friday, before tackling Germany on the road four days later.