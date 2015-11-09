Zoet replaces injured Vermeer in Dutch squad
PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet has been called up by Netherlands to replace injured Feyenoord counterpart Kenneth Vermeer.
Netherlands have drafted in Jeroen Zoet as a replacement for injured goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Wales and Germany.
Zoet had been overlooked by Netherlands coach Danny Blind in the initial 24-man squad, but the PSV keeper comes in for Feyenoord counterpart Vermeer, who is struggling with a groin injury.
The 24-year-old Zoet made his debut against Kazakhstan in October as a late substitute for Tim Krul in Euro 2016 qualifying.
Zoet was also in goal in Netherlands' 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic last month.
Netherlands make their way to Cardiff to face Wales on Friday, before tackling Germany on the road four days later.
