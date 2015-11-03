Zola: I want to be Chelsea manager

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has revealed that he dreams of taking charge of the reigning Premier League champions at some stage in the future.

The Italian enjoyed a successful spell with Chelsea between 1996 and 2003 before retiring at Cagliari and has since managed West Ham, Watford, Cagliari and Al-Arabi, his current employers.

Nevertheless, he hopes to eventually make a return to take the top job at Stamford Bridge.

"My dream, let us say my ambition, is to be Chelsea manager some day in the future," Zola told Sky Sports.

"However, I realise that I need to improve as a manager if I want to get there. And I am working hard to achieve my goal. Qatar is helping me a lot in this regard.

"I try to make my side play football in the way I want to see the game played. I have made a small start with Al-Arabi and I am confident the results will be seen in the near future."

Chelsea have been in disappointing form this season and sit 15th in the Premier League table having lost six of their opening 11 games.

Zola, however, has little doubt they will overcome their recent difficulties under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

"The club has it in them to turn around their fortunes. A good result in the Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev followed by a couple of league wins will do the trick," he added.

"There is not one compelling reason for the poor start to the season. The poor form of key offensive players Eden Hazard and Diego Costa has not helped.

"Defensively as well the team dropped the standards set last year so the players have lost confidence as a group and this has led to poor results."