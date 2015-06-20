Zorc quells rumours over Papastathopoulos and Bender

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc says both Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sven Bender have a part to play in Thomas Tuchel's debut season at the club.

Defender Papastathopoulos and midfielder Bender have been linked with moves to various Premier League clubs as Dortmund prepare to start a new chapter following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

With Tuchel potentially looking to reshuffle his squad during the close-season, rumours had emerged that the pair could be set to leave, with both having been frustrated by injuries last term.

However, Zorc told Sky Sports News in Germany: "All speculation about Sokratis and Bender is completely irrelevant.

"We plan to use them both."

While Tuchel's men have yet to report back for pre-season training, Dortmund have already brought in the likes of goalkeeper Roman Burki and midfield pair Julian Weigl and Gonzalo Castro.