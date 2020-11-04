Zulu: TS Galaxy will bring their A game

Kaizer Chiefs left back Philani Zulu is confident his side will bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final first leg last weekend.

The Glamour Boy will now turn their attention back to the DStv Premiership when they take on TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi have so far played two games in the league and has claimed one win and one defeat, leaving them in eighth place on the table with three points.

Zulu has warned his side not to underestimate TS Galaxy, despite being new to the top flight league.

‘This coming game is as important as any game we have played so far. We don’t have to dwell on anything else. If we focus on the negativity, it will affect us. We need to dust ourselves off and focus solely on the game in front of us,’ Zulu told his club’s official website.

‘As much as they are a new team in a sense, they will come at us like any other team that faces Chiefs,’ cautions Zulu. ‘They will bring their A team and come at us guns blazing. We will have to match that and give 110%. As much as we think about them, we also need to focus on ourselves and deliver the kind of performance which will give us a positive result.

‘The coach and technical team will help us get through the pressure moments. We need everyone to be on the same page, and if we stick together, we will achieve our goals despite the disappointments and setbacks. It will take a lot of mental strength from us to do so but we go forward with a lot of positivity.’

The KZN-born defender has so far made three appearances in all competitions this season and made two starts and made one appearance as a substitute in Amakhosi’s first game of the season.

‘When you look at your performances, there is always room for improvement,’ he adds.

‘There are times when you look back and think you could have done more. All that is good for future reference and to use it to give your best and have an impact.

‘I have been happy and surprised in the way the coach has utilised me, which has made me a versatile player. Wherever I play, I just want to help the next person perform well – that is what teamwork is all about.’