Zulu: We're trying rectifying our mistakes and improving

Kaizer Chiefs defender Philani Zulu believes his side are well prepared to take on Primeiro de Agosto in their Caf Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants will play host to the Angolan side when the two sides squad off in the first preliminary round second leg at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi will go into this clash looking to bounce back following their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership last weekend.

However, Zulu admits they are struggling domestically but insists they have prepared themselves enough to take on tough opponents in the Champions League.

‘The preparations are going well, we are still trying as a team to work on a way forward, rectifying our mistakes and improving where we are doing well as players, making sure everything we do we succeed,’ Zulu told the club's media team.

‘As we are not doing well at home, when we go into CAF it gets more tough as we play with teams we don't know how they play in their country. We just prepare ourselves on anything that can happen on the day.

‘We also focus on ourselves on how we can do better against people we don't know and how they play.’