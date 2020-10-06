Zungu: I‘ll bring my attributes to help improve Rangers

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu believes he has the attributes to help improve Steven Gerrard’s Rangers ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old joined the Light Blues on a season-long loan from French outfit Amiens SC for the 2020-21 season.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has prioritised bringing in a midfielder with the club having an option to make the deal for 27-year-old South African international a permanent one next summer.

Zungu, who will get to play in the Europa League this season, has already studied the current squad and knows where he can help the team improve.

‘I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve. The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me,’ Zungu told his club’s official website.

‘I can’t wait to fly to Scotland and meet my new teammates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.

‘I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per-cent for my new team.

‘Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world.’