Zwane: Chiefs will take a measured approach with Caf Champions League final spot on the line

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane says his side will look to attack at the right times against Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final second leg, but admitted the primary objective is not to concede.

The 52-year-old coach and fellow assistant Dillon Sheppard guided Chiefs to a famous 1-0 victory in Morocco last weekend, while newly appointed coach Stuart Baxter watch from the stand as he awaits a work permit.

The duo will once again be in charge of Amakhosi, with Stuart Baxter still waiting in the wings.

Zwane, who revealed Baxter has been involved in the preparations, said his side will not play an expansive game on Saturday.

“Yeah, look as things, you know, stand they are the ones who are chasing,” he told the media as reported by iDiski Times.

“They definitely want to score. And, obviously, they’ll be open at the back. And it happened even when we played against them in the first leg.

“If you don’t attack you don’t score goals. So we managed to, because, you know, we waited. I mean, we had about three or four chances and we converted one of the opportunities on the day and I hope because we’re playing at home, we’ll manage to get another one or two and make sure we don’t concede which is the most important thing.”

“The approach was always not going to be the same, for the fact that we were playing away and we had to stop them from scoring goals.

“Coming into this one, we don’t have too many goals, we only have one goal. So if they would score one, the chances are level. That is why this time we’re gonna make sure that we don’t concede.

“But like I said if we’re not going to attack, we can’t score. So we’ll try to defend well and attack well. When I say attack well I mean at the right times.”