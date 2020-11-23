Zwane wants to bag more goals and assists

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane says he is focusing on improving by contributing with more goals and assists this season.

The 31-year-old bagged a hat-trick in the first half to inspire Sundowns to a 4-3 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw Sundowns move back up to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with 10 points from their first four matches, two points clear of second place Swallows FC and third placed Orlando Pirates.

Zwane, who was named Man of the Match, is looking to improve on his performance he produced last season which saw him score 14 goals while claiming 12 assists from 41 appearances across all competitions.

‘Obviously, I want to thank my teammates, we did well, as a player I want to score more, create more chances. I want to work for my team,’ Zwane told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘To be honest I was not aware [permission to change the shirt] because they were putting us under pressure so I wanted to change quickly. But ja it's my mistake and I apologise to the coaches.

‘I'm focusing on improving the 'Mshishi' of last season, trying to get more goals, more assists, help my team to win trophies.’