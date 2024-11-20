VAR and full-time referees are needed in the Women's Super League

VAR is not used in the WSL

Discussions around VAR being introduced in the Women's Super League have reignited once again because of two incidents which happened in the latest round of the top-flight.

In the Merseyside derby there was a penalty given for a foul which happened outside of the box.

And in Chelsea v Manchester City some fans believe Mayra Ramirez' goal should not have stood because of a potential foul in the build-up.

VAR in the WSL: Why isn't it used?

Everton registered their first win of the league season with their 1-0 victory over Liverpool but the only goal came from a controversial penalty.

Referee Abigail Byrne blew her whistle as she saw Fuka Nagano foul Honoka Hayashi. The official thought the foul had taken place inside the area but replays showed it happened just outside the box. With no VAR, the penalty decision stood and Katja Snoeijs converted.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard shared his frustration post-match, saying: "It wasn't a penalty. That's it. It changes the complete complexity of the game.

"You have the referee, the fourth official, the linesman and the assistant referee all with unblocked views. Even I saw the contact was about a yard outside the box.

"I just give up with it to be honest with you because it happens every week - not just with us. It's cost us the game today, 100%."

In Chelsea's 2-0 win over Manchester City some fans said Ramirez fouled Alanna Kennedy in the build-up to her goal which was the opener for the Blues.

This case was more complex with supporters disagreeing about whether it was a foul. In FourFourTwo's view Ramirez rightfully won the ball and was just too strong for Kennedy.

Referee Emily Heaslip did not give it and so the goal stood but if VAR was in play it would have allowed the official to review her decision.

There are various reasons as to why VAR is not used in the WSL including finances and training of officials. VAR is needed in the game but first the investment must be poured into getting all referees in the WSL full-time professionals.

According to recent reports just 20% of WSL referees are on full-time contracts with the rest part-time. Only when this figure turns to 100% can financial investment be turned to technology which is clearly needed in the game.