Chelsea condemn homophobia after attacks aimed at star player

Chelsea have called "hateful" homophobia aimed at striker Sam Kerr "unacceptable".

Kerr, 31, announced she was having a baby with her long-time partner and US and West Ham player Kristie Mewis on Monday.

After revealing the news, homophobic hate was posted across social media. Clubs and journalists had to turn off comments on their congratulatory posts because of the abuse that ensued.

What have Chelsea said about abuse aimed at Sam Kerr?

Sam Kerr has scored 99 goals for Chelsea (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In a statement, a Chelsea spokesperson said: “Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms.

"There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters.

Kristie Mewis last played for the US in 2023 (Image credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities.”

Chelsea Pride, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters group, labelled the abuse "heartbreaking and infuriating".

They wrote on social media: "Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society.

"Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

"'No to Hate"' isn't just a slogan; it's a battle cry. It's a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception."

Sam Kerr of Australia celebrates with her partner Kristie Mewis of USA during the 2023 World Cup (Image credit: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

All clubs in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship worked with Rainbow Laces with initiatives to promote inclusion in the game. Kerr and Mewis, who have been dating since 2021, said their baby is due in 2025.

Australia international Kerr is currently sidelined with injury after rupturing her ACL in January but has teased she will be "back soon" for Chelsea.

Mewis, meanwhile, signed for West Ham in December and has played four games for the Hammers.