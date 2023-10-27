Why Lionel Messi deserves the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Not to be 'that guy', but over the last 12 months I’ve been lucky enough to see Lionel Messi play live twice – at the *cough* 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar and for PSG in the Champions League.

He had contrasting games, but I expect to one day tell the story to the kids of my yet to be born children – you feel like you’re watching the greatest ever to play the sport. Mainly because you are.

Even the modern-era ‘walking football’ Messi has you mesmerised. His pace and acceleration are blunter, but the technique and IQ remain razor-sharp.

Messi scored twice in the World Cup final as Argentina beat France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ballon d’Or is designed to honour the footballer deemed to have performed the best over the previous year. Erling Haaland’s achievements are remarkable – I’m a big fan of the big blonde goal robot and genuinely wanted him to hit the 40 league goal milestone, which is a frankly ridiculous number to reach at any level.

But he’s starring in a team effectively built to cut his steak up and serve him. Haaland posts similar statistics on the international stage, but not enough to lead Norway to a World Cup... for now.

Without Messi, Argentina wouldn’t have won the World Cup – they’d have probably laboured out of the group at best. Messi’s presence pushed percentages all over the pitch, at a level where the margins are miniscule but paramount.

Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But my reasoning for Messi to win his eighth Ballon d’Or isn’t purely based on emotion. His figures over the past 12 months stack up, too. He was the first player in history to score in the group phase, last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same World Cup. He bagged seven goals (beaten only by Kylian Mbappe) and three assists, as well as the Golden Ball award.

Domestically he pocketed a Ligue 1 title, after 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. Haaland couldn’t have done much more, but neither could Messi. It’s about fine margins, and that’s where Messi can’t be touched. Besides, Julian Alvarez lifted the World Cup and the Champions League – maybe he should scoop the prize instead?

